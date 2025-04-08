About 1,000 workers at risk as Post Office plans to offload 108 branches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Post Office has said it plans to offload its last remaining directly owned branches, putting around 1,000 workers at risk.

It confirmed that 108 crown branches, which are currently directly owned and run by the company, will be handed over to franchisees by the autumn.

The process could see the sites taken over by large franchising businesses or postmasters themselves.

It is understood the Post Office expects the majority of these branches to continue running at their current sites, but that some of these could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises, affecting staff.

The Post Office stressed that communities affected “will continue to be able to access Post Office services either at, or near to, the same location”.

The move is part of efforts by the Post Office to generate cash to help it increase pay for postmasters.

It comes after the organisation, which has undergone a significant overhaul since the impact of the Horizon IT scandal when hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted, announced a review of the branches late last year.

Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches.

The Post Office said the plan, which is subject to Government funding, will help it to increase postmaster remuneration by an extra £250 million a year by 2030.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a New Deal for Postmasters, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office.

“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.”