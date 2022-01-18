Academics at Robert Gordon University to strike over job cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Academics at Robert Gordon University (RGU) are set to strike over potential redundancies.

The university, in Aberdeen, has implemented two voluntary severance schemes since November 2023 and offered voluntary redundancy to staff who would be affected by proposals for a maximum of 60 compulsory redundancies.

A spokesperson for the university said it had identified more than 60 vacant roles to be made available for redeployment, in a bid to reduce the number of compulsory redundancies.

The Educational Institute of Scotland union (EIS) revealed plans to strike over the proposals.

In March, a ballot organised by EIS, Scotland’s largest teaching union, resulted in 83% of unionised lecturers who voted backing strike action.

The union urged management to withdraw the prospect of compulsory redundancies, and a spokesperson said the “scale of the cuts proposed at RGU is alarming”, describing job losses as “significant”.

Strike action has been set for April 15, May 1 and 7, and further strikes between September 8 and 12, it was announced on Wednesday.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “Any move to strike action is taken as a last resort, but our members at Robert Gordon have been left with no alternative as they seek to fend off the university’s cuts agenda.

“EIS will always stand in opposition to compulsory redundancies, and our members will now commence strike action as the campaign against job cuts at Robert Gordon continues.

“The move follows on from a very clear ballot result, where our members at RGU indicated willingness to take strike action to oppose the university’s programme of cuts.

“The scale of the cuts proposed at RGU is alarming, with significant job losses and a serious impact on learning and teaching across the university.

“EIS again offers the university the opportunity to bring this dispute to an end by halting its programme of cuts and ruling out compulsory redundancies.

“It is in the best interests of RGU, its students and staff for an agreement to be reached that will ensure a fair resolution for all concerned.”

Professor Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor at Robert Gordon, said: “The university has, at every opportunity, done all that it can to mitigate against the potential of compulsory redundancies.

“This includes the option of staff leaving voluntarily on enhanced terms and, through our redeployment process, having the opportunity of applying for an alternative role within the university.

“We are disappointed that EIS members have decided to vote for strike action and will continue to engage constructively with their representatives during what is an extremely challenging time for the sector.”