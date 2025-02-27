Ad giant WPP shares dive to four-year low as clients spend less money

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Global advertising agency WPP has seen its share price plunge to a more than four-year low after forecasting that its sales could shrink this year, as it continues to see its clients spend less money.

The London-listed company said its total revenues edged lower in 2024, with the final three months of the year affected by weaker client spending.

The UK market experienced “further weakness in project-based work across creative and specialist agencies exacerbated by an uncertain macro outlook”, according to the group.

WPP’s headline operating profit for 2024 came in at £1.7 billion, below the £1.8 billion generated the prior year.

WPP is the world’s largest advertising and marketing firm and counts the likes of Google and Nestle among its clients, and won new business from Amazon and Unilever last year.

It has been investing heavily in its artificial intelligence-powered marketing platform WPP Open, which has helped it bring in more work including from L’Oreal and IBM, and is used by 33,000 of its own staff.

AI will be the “single most transformational development in our industry since the internet”, and will improve productivity by “freeing up our creative people to do better work”, according to the company.

At the same time, WPP said it had reduced the size of its workforce amid restructuring efforts, bringing down the total number of staff to about 108,000, from over 114,000 at the end of 2023.

Looking to the year ahead, the company is forecasting revenues to dip by up to 2% over 2025, with performance expected to improve over the second half of the year.

The outlook was gloomier than some analysts had been expecting, leading WPP’s shares to plunge by 15%, hitting the lowest price since late 2020.

Russ Mould, AJ Bell’s investment director, said: “Pinning its hopes on artificial intelligence investment to come to the rescue is not an argument which is carrying much weight with the market.

“Advertising agencies are seen as good bellwethers for the economy because companies will increase spending on ads when they are feeling positive and scale back during tougher times.

“Despite its recent struggles, WPP still has significant scale, breadth and geographic reach.

“For this reason, WPP’s update may be a canary in the coalmine for a downturn in wider economic conditions.”