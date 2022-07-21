Airlines accused of ‘harmful practices’ in treatment of passengers

Airlines have been accused of “harmful practices” in their treatment of passengers affected by disruption.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have issued a joint letter to carriers, expressing concern that “consumers could experience significant harm unless airlines meet their obligations”.

The letter stated: “We are concerned that some airlines may not be doing everything they could to avoid engaging in one or more harmful practices.”

These include selling more tickets for flights “than they can reasonably expect to supply”, not always “fully satisfying obligations” to offer flights on alternative airlines to passengers affected by cancellations, and failing to give consumers “sufficiently clear and upfront information about their rights”.

The letter said the CMA and CAA are “considering evidence about these issues” and “share consumer protection law enforcement powers” in the aviation sector.