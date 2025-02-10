Airlines call for ‘fundamental’ reform of charges before Heathrow expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airlines using Heathrow Airport are calling for “urgent and fundamental” reform of its charges as they expect passengers to be hit by a further rise in costs to pay for a third runway.

The bosses of British Airways’ parent company IAG and Virgin Atlantic urged regulator the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to prevent passengers and airlines being “locked into higher charges for decades to come”.

Their plea was also supported by Surinder Arora, who owns a number of hotels serving the west London airport, and Heathrow AOC, which represents airlines using the hub.

The group claim record-breaking passenger numbers and the prospect of expansion “mask the fundamental problem with Heathrow”.

This collective call is born out of the spiralling costs at the airport, which are being shouldered by customers and airlines alike Joint letter to the CAA

They wrote: “For too long the regulatory model’s failure to constrain the monopoly has harmed consumers, led to squandered spending and diminished Heathrow’s hub status and competitiveness.

“With the prospect of expansion, which would be paid for by passengers, it is now time for the regulator to take action.

“This is why we have come together to submit our joint proposal to the Civil Aviation Authority for an urgent and fundamental review of Heathrow.

“This collective call is born out of the spiralling costs at the airport, which are being shouldered by customers and airlines alike.”

The CAA determines the cap on per-passenger landing charges that airlines must pay to Heathrow.

Airlines pass on the cost of these to passengers through fares.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave her support for expansion of the airport in a speech on growth last month.

The cost of the third runway project was estimated at £14 billion in 2014, but this is likely to have risen sharply.

Heathrow declined to comment.

A source at the airport said it plans to propose a different regulatory model for a third runway, but it makes “little sense to suggest that passengers will have new runways and terminal buildings for free”.

The CAA has been approached for a comment.