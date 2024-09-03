Airlines set monthly passenger records in August

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Ryanair and Wizz Air have announced they set new records for passenger numbers last month.

Dublin-based Ryanair said it carried 20.5 million passengers in August.

That was 8% more than the 18.9 million during the same month last year.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air said it carried 6.2 million passengers last month, a 1.0% increase from 6.1 million in August 2023.

Ryanair said its load factor – the percentage of seats sold on flights – was 96% in August, which was the same figure as a year earlier.

Wizz Air announced its load factor was 95.4% last month, up from 94.1% in August 2023.