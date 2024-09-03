Jump to content

Airlines set monthly passenger records in August

Ryanair said it carried 20.5 million passengers in August while Wizz Air’s figure was 6.2 million.

Neil Lancefield
Tuesday 03 September 2024 07:48
Ryanair and Wizz Air have new records for passenger numbers last month (Nick Ansell/PA)
Ryanair and Wizz Air have new records for passenger numbers last month (Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

Ryanair and Wizz Air have announced they set new records for passenger numbers last month.

Dublin-based Ryanair said it carried 20.5 million passengers in August.

That was 8% more than the 18.9 million during the same month last year.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air said it carried 6.2 million passengers last month, a 1.0% increase from 6.1 million in August 2023.

Ryanair said its load factor – the percentage of seats sold on flights – was 96% in August, which was the same figure as a year earlier.

Wizz Air announced its load factor was 95.4% last month, up from 94.1% in August 2023.

