Aldi reveals areas where it wants to open new stores

The supermarket chain opened its 1,000th store earlier this month and has a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK.

Alan Jones
Wednesday 27 September 2023 13:54
(PA Wire)

Supermarket giant Aldi has revealed the areas where it wants to open new stores as it invests £1.4 billion over the next two years.

The company, Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain, said it had attracted around one million extra customers in the past 12 months.

It opened its 1,000th store earlier this month and has a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK.

The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing

Richard Thornton, Aldi UK

Priority locations where Aldi is searching for sites include parts of London, Penzance, Bath, Maidenhead, Worthing, Warrington, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham, Derby, Birmingham, Cambridge, York, Cardiff and Cathcart.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.

“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing.”

