Aldi reveals wish list and finder’s fee for new UK store locations
Aldi has revealed a wish list of new store locations across the UK and offered a finder’s fee for anyone who can help find suitable sites.
The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years, helping it grow its market share to a record 9%.
The German discounter already has more than 960 stores across the UK and is looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-town sites of around 1.5 acres.
It wants sites that are able to fit a 20,000 square foot store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.
The supermarket is offering a finder’s fee for people who successfully recommend a site – including members of the public – of either 1.5% of the freehold price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.
Aldi UK national property director George Brown said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.
“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store, which is why it is our mission to continue on with our ambitious growth plans and change that.
“Our finder’s fee is available to anyone who can find Aldi an appropriate property so we’d encourage people to share any suitable suggestions and get it touch.”
The list of areas Aldi is targeting for new stores include:
AldershotAllestreeBarryBasildonBathBirminghamBonnyriggBrentwoodCambridge SouthCathcartCheadleChepstowChesterfieldChestertonClarkstonCoventryCrawleyDorchesterDrylaw, EdinburghFormbyGerrards Cross/Chalfont St PeterGuildfordHarrogateLadysmill, FalkirkLeicester Fosse ParkLightwood, Stoke on TrentLiverpoolMeadowhallNewcastle Upon TyneNorth LeedsOssettOtleyOxfordPenworthamPlymstockRayleighRuncornSaltashScarboroughSloughSouth NormantonSt AlbansSunderlandTorquayTunbridge WellsUptonWarringtonWarwickWellingboroughWest DidsburyWiganWilmslowWombourneWorthingYork
To recommend a site, visit aldi.co.uk/about-aldi/property/required-towns
