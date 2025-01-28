Amazon and Google ‘should face probe over cloud service competition concerns’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s competition regulator should consider investigating Amazon and Microsoft’s cloud services under new digital markets rules, an independent inquiry group has said.

Publishing its provisional findings on an investigation into the cloud services market in the UK, the group said competition in the £9 billion sector was not working as well as it could be.

This could be leading to higher costs, less choice and innovation and a lower quality of services for businesses across the UK – in a sector dominated by Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft, who each have around a 40% share of consumer spend in the market.

In its report, the inquiry group said Microsoft in particular was using its strong position in software to make it harder for AWS and Google – the third largest player in the market – to compete effectively for cloud customers that wish to use Microsoft software on the cloud.

This is reducing the competitive challenge that AWS and Google can provide to Microsoft’s position in the cloud market, the report said.

It also said there were technical and commercial barriers that made it difficult for users to switch between different cloud providers, which was locking them into initial choices.

As a result of these concerns, the inquiry group said it was recommending the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) use its powers under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCCA) to investigate, and consider whether AWS and Microsoft should be designated with strategic market status.

Former Amazon UK boss Doug Gurr was announced as the new chair of the CMA last week.

Under the new rules, firms which are designated are required to follow special measures or interventions which are designed to boost competition.

Kip Meek, chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group, said: “Cloud services underpin most business operations, providing vital infrastructure to businesses and organisations across the UK economy.

“Our provisional view is that competition in this market is not working as well as it could be. So, we propose that the CMA considers investigating the largest cloud service providers using its new digital markets powers.

“Effective competition in the delivery of these vital services could drive choice, quality and competitive prices – not only helping UK businesses but boosting innovation, productivity, growth and investment across the UK economy.”

We urge the CMA to carefully consider how regulatory intervention in other areas will stifle innovation and ultimately harm customers in the UK AWS

In a statement, an AWS spokesperson said: “The proposed intervention under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act is not warranted.

“The evidence demonstrates the IT services industry is highly competitive.

“Cloud computing has lowered costs for UK businesses with on-demand services and pay-as-you-go pricing, expanded product choice, and increased competition and innovation.

“We welcome the CMA’s updated finding that customer discounts do not harm competition. But we urge the CMA to carefully consider how regulatory intervention in other areas will stifle innovation and ultimately harm customers in the UK. We will continue to work constructively with the CMA as they work on their final report.”

Rima Alaily, corporate vice president and deputy general counsel competition law group at Microsoft, said: “The draft report should be focused on paving the way for the UK’s AI-powered future, not fixating on legacy products launched in the last century.

“The cloud computing market has never been so dynamic and competitive, attracting billions in investments, new entrants, and rapid innovation. What could be better for UK businesses and government?”