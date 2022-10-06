Amazon frontline workers to get special payment of up to £500
Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit.
Online giant Amazon has announced a special payment of up to £500 for its frontline workers.
Tens of thousands of hourly paid employees, including full and part-time staff and seasonal workers, will benefit.
The money will be paid in two instalments – £250 this month and £250 in December.
Amazon said in a statement: “Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits.
“Starting pay is a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.
“Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, an employee discount and more, which combined are worth thousands of pounds annually, as well as a company pension plan.
“On top of this we have announced that every full-time, part-time and seasonal associate will receive an additional one-time special payment of up to £500 this year.”
