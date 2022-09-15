Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Amazon workers to vote on industrial action over pay

The GMB says its members in Coventry will be the first Amazon workers in the UK to take part in such a ballot.

Alan Jones
Thursday 15 September 2022 09:53
Amazon workers are to vote on taking industrial action over pay (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon workers are to vote on taking industrial action over pay (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Hundreds of workers at online giant Amazon are to be balloted for strikes over pay.

The GMB union said its members based in Coventry will be the first Amazon workers in the UK to take part in a formal industrial action ballot.

The vote closes in mid-October, with any industrial action likely to take place in November, said the union.

GMB official Amanda Gearing said: “These Amazon workers will be the first in the UK to take part in a formal strike ballot – they’re making history.

“They’re being offered a 35p-an-hour pay rise during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation – and that’s from a company worth more than £1 trillion.

Recommended

“Understandably, they are furious.

“Amazon can afford to do better. It’s not too late to avoid strike action and to get round the table with GMB to improve the pay and conditions of workers.”

Amazon has said previously: “Starting pay for Amazon employees has increased to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 an hour, depending on location.

“This represents a 29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon associates since 2018.

“On top of this, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, an employee discount and more, which combined are worth thousands of pounds annually, as well as a company pension plan.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in