Ambassadors to be judged on ability to generate trade for UK, says Lammy

Ambassadors will be judged on their ability to drum up trade for Britain under plans to forge deeper ties between industry and diplomacy.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy will announce a package of measures intended to open up diplomatic expertise to businesses as the UK seeks growth in key markets.

The changes come as governments around the world grapple with the economic changes triggered by Donald Trump’s return to the White House and the risk of global tariff wars as a result of his policies.

Mr Lammy will announce the measures at a British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) conference in London.

He will say: “I will always put the economic interests of workers and businesses at the heart of our foreign policy.

“To realise our growth mission, we need to deepen the links between the people sat in this room today, and the civil servants in Whitehall.”

Under the plans ambassadors will be held accountable to a new delivery board for trade and investment wins overseas.

A new “geopolitical impact unit” at the Foreign Office will share insights with companies seeking to do business around the world, while a quarterly Lancaster House business engagement series will see ambassadors and experts meet the UK’s top international firms.

Companies could offer placements to diplomats while members of their businesses work alongside Foreign Office staff to encourage greater collaboration.

A diplomatic advisory hub within the BCC will offer geopolitical advice to smaller firms.

At the moment around two-thirds of UK trade is with the US, European Union or China but the Government wants to work with businesses in key “hinge” markets which could provide growth opportunities over the coming decades.

Mr Lammy is believed to favour radical change to the way the Foreign Office works to adapt to changes in technology and international trade.

Envoys sent to key markets could be people who have spent time in economic departments in Whitehall or the private sector, rather than career diplomats.

Mr Lammy will say: “I am in no doubt that delivering all of these changes will require both a serious upskilling and a sustained cultural transformation.

“There are no quick fixes.”