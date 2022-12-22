Ambulance trusts reduce alert level but warn NHS remains under extreme pressure

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The public have been warned that the health service remains under extreme pressure in the run-up to Christmas, despite the highest level of alerts being stood down in some places.

The majority of ambulance trusts in England were in so-called critical incident status this week, meaning they could not provide usual critical services and patients may face harm.

Many trusts said they were already under huge pressure before strikes by ambulance workers began on Wednesday.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust remained in critical incident status on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the critical incident covering the whole NHS in Hampshire remains in place “amid significant, ongoing pressure”.

East of England Ambulance Service said it stood down its incident status which had been in place to “manage the extreme pressure we were under after a high volume of calls and delays in handing over patients at hospitals”.

In a statement on its website, it added: “The NHS remains under extreme pressure – so please only call 999 for life-threatening conditions or serious injury.”

North West Ambulance Service said that while strike action had finished, its 999 and 111 services “are still challenged”.

We cannot go on coping with industrial action in the NHS because each time it happens, there are direct consequences, but also all sorts of knock-on effects Matthew Taylor, NHS Confederation

A spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that the critical incident had been stood down.

In a tweet, the service urged people to “continue to help us by only calling 999 for life-threatening injuries/illnesses” and to contact 111 online or their GP or local pharmacy for help with non-urgent health concerns.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said the health service “coped as well as could be expected” during Wednesday’s strike but warned that it could not “go on coping” with a winter of industrial action.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “We coped as best we could yesterday, but it’s incredibly important to recognise that we cannot go on coping with industrial action in the NHS because each time it happens, there are direct consequences, but also all sorts of knock-on effects.

“We will repeat the call, which is to trade unions and to the Government to step away from rhetoric and step towards negotiation. We can’t drift into more and more industrial action.”