AO World set to see profits leap by nearly a third as sales jump

Online electricals retailer AO World has said it expects annual profits to jump by nearly a third and predicts double-digit sales growth over the year ahead despite wider economic uncertainty.

The group said it expects to post a rise of around 7% in like-for-like sales for the year to March 31, with total sales up by about 12%.

It saw shares lift 5% in Tuesday afternoon trading as it said underlying pre-tax profits in 2024-25 are now expected to rise by about 30% to around the top end of its previous guidance range of £39 million to £44 million.

Founder and chief executive John Roberts said AO was back to being a “highly efficient growth machine”.

“We are reaping the rewards from the execution of our strategy,” he added.

The group said it was set to continue growing profits faster than sales over the financial year to March 2026, “despite the wider economic uncertainty and cost headwinds from the Government’s budget”.

AO World revealed last autumn that it was facing an extra £8 million in increased wage costs from measures announced in last October’s budget, with Mr Roberts saying at the time the group would probably have to raise prices and make savings to offset the hit.

The group has been leading a turnaround to focus on profitable sales and keep a tight rein on costs, which helped the group return to revenue growth in the final three months of the previous 2023-24 financial year.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said the latest update marked “another upgrade, completing three years of improved margins, profitability and cash generation”.

“Business to consumer trading remains robust coming into 2025-26, with AO’s membership scheme quietly building momentum in the background,” they added.