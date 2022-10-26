Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asda sees demand soar for air fryers and other energy saving products

The company’s latest Income Tracker shows the average household was £35.44 a week worse off compared with last September.

Josie Clarke
Wednesday 26 October 2022 16:31
Asda said customers are increasingly turning to energy-saving products to try and keep their bills in check (PA)
Asda said customers are increasingly turning to energy-saving products to try and keep their bills in check (PA)
(PA Media)

Consumers are rushing to buy energy-saving products as average household discretionary income fell by £141 a month on last year, according to figures from Asda.

The supermarket’s latest Income Tracker shows the average household was £35.44 a week worse off compared with last September, primarily due to soaring utility bills.

The figure is an annual contraction of 14.6% in September, having fallen by 14.3% and 13.5% in July and August respectively.

Asda said the tracker was set to fall further in October, when the Centre for Economics and Business Research expects inflation to further accelerate.

The energy price cap for the average household increased at the beginning of this month, contributing to an expected spike in price growth.

Recommended

In response, customers are increasingly turning to energy-saving products to try and keep their bills in check.

Asda has seen a 320% increase in air fryer sales year-on-year while sales of slow cookers have more than doubled and sales of heated airers were 90% up compared to last September.

Those living in the South East saw the sharpest drop in discretionary income, with families in that region £212 a month worse off compared to this time last year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in