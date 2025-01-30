Asda brings back Rollback pricing in bid to reverse flagging fortunes
The supermarket, which saw sales fall in the run up to Christmas, has slashed the prices of more than 4,000 products in store and online.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Asda has brought back its Rollback pricing scheme as part of efforts to reverse flagging customer numbers.
The supermarket, which saw sales fall in the run up to Christmas, has slashed the prices of more than 4,000 products in store and online by an average of 25%.
Figures from Kantar indicate that Asda saw sales drop by 5.8% over the 12 weeks to December 29.
The private equity-backed business has launched a turnaround plan under returning boss Allan Leighton in an effort to return it to stable footing.
The Rollback promotion includes items across all categories and is also available in Asda Express convenience stores.
Asda said it will continue to add thousands of new products to Rollback at regular intervals during the year as it looks to move its entire range to a new low “Asda Price”.
The supermarket has also enlisted fitness influencer Joe Wicks to front its campaign in a 30-second film set around a boardroom meeting that concludes with the “that’s Asda price” strapline and pocket tap.
The new campaign coincides with Asda discontinuing its Aldi and Lidl price match scheme just one year after its introduction.
Mr Leighton said: “Asda was built upon helping hard working families save money and we’re refocusing on that mission by bringing back Rollback and Asda Price.
“We’re lowering prices throughout our stores and online to make Asda the cheapest traditional supermarket and in the process returning to what makes Asda special – delivering unbeatable value to the customers and communities who count on us.”