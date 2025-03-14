Asda cuts fuel prices by 4p per litre amid drop in wholesale costs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asda has cut fuel prices by 4p per litre at all its forecourts, the retailer said, amid a drop in wholesale costs.

The price reduction applies to petrol and diesel at all Asda and Asda Express branded sites.

It comes after the RAC said fuel prices should fall from a six-month high because of a drop in wholesale costs.

Pump prices will come down by at least 6p per litre for petrol and 3p per litre for diesel if retailers “pass on the savings they are benefiting from when buying in new stock”, the motoring organisation previously claimed.

Asda said the cuts implemented on Friday mean average prices at its forecourts are 132.0p per litre for petrol and 137.6p per litre for diesel.

It compared this with the average costs across the UK of 138.6p per litre for petrol and 145.8p per litre for diesel.

Asda executive chairman Allan Leighton said: “It’s in our DNA to give hard-working customers and their families the best value we can, no matter how they shop with us.

“This cut in our prices provides real savings when they fill up their cars with us, and they can find more in store too.”

The RAC said price cuts were possible because the cost of oil has dropped from above 80 US dollars (£61) in mid-January to below 70 US dollars (£54).

The Competition and Markets Authority watchdog found UK drivers paid a total of £900 million more for fuel at supermarkets in 2022 because of increased margins, and £1.6 billion across all retailers in 2023 because of the same issue.