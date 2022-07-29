Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda subject to greenwashing probe by regulators

An investigation will determine whether the fashion brands are misleading customers by claiming products are sustainable or eco-friendly.

Anna Wise
Friday 29 July 2022 09:56
Boohoo is among the retailers being investigated (PA)
Boohoo is among the retailers being investigated (PA)
(PA Wire)

Regulators have launched a probe into whether fashion giants Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda are misleading their customers over their green credentials.

The inquiry will examine whether the brands are pulling the wool over customers’ eyes by claiming products are more sustainable or eco-friendly than they actually are.

Officials at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said they will look into Asos’s “Responsible edit” range, Boohoo’s “Ready for the Future”, and “George for Good”.

The CMA said it had received reports that some of the clothes in the ranges do not meet green criteria.

It could result in the retailers being taken to court if it emerges their claims do not “stack up”, the authority said.

Recommended

Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action - through the courts if necessary

Sarah Cardell, CMA

The CMA also issued a stark warning to all fashion companies to make sure they are complying with the law.

Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s interim chief executive, said: “People who want to ‘buy green’ should be able to do so confident that they aren’t being misled”.

“Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in tackling climate change, but only if they are genuine.

“We’ll be scrutinising green claims from Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda to see if they stack up.

“Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts if necessary.

“This is just the start of our work in this sector and all fashion companies should take note: look at your own practices and make sure they are in line with the law.”

The CMA started looking into the fashion sector in January.

Initial concerns were raised that several companies are making broad and unsubstantiated claims about the use of recycled material in new clothing.

It found some products may contain as little as 20% recycled fabric despite being marketed as more sustainable.

Some descriptions might be missing important information about what the fabric is made from, and there is a lack of clarity about whether fabric standards apply to specific products or the firm’s wider practices, the CMA said.

The CMA has written to Boohoo, Asos and Asda outlining its concerns and will begin obtaining evidence to progress its investigation.

Recommended

It could force the retailers to change their practices or take them to court.

Misleading environmental claims are being investigated on a wider scale and the CMA could turn its attention to other sectors in the future to stamp down on greenwashing.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in