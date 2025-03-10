Assura ‘minded’ to agree new £1.61bn private equity takeover approach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Property and GP surgery owner Assura looks set to agree a private equity takeover after the latest approach led by US giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts worth £1.61 billion.

London-listed Assura – which owns more than 600 buildings, including doctors’ surgeries – said Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Stonepeak Partners have put forward a possible offer worth 49.4p a share.

The proposal – the fifth from KKR – is higher than the previous approach worth 48p a share made in February, which had valued Assura at £1.56 billion.

Assura said its board would be likely to agree a deal if KKR and Stonepeak made a firm offer and is now in talks with its suitors.

It also revealed it had received a merger proposal from Primary Health Properties (PHP), which would have valued Assura at around 43p a share, but said it had rejected this in favour of the KKR approach.

Assura said the KKR approach “is more attractive than the PHP proposal as it provides shareholders with the opportunity to receive cash consideration at a significantly higher value per share than the proposal from PHP and with materially less risk”.

The latest approach from KKR sees it team up with US investment firm Stonepeak.

KKR had previously partnered with the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) to bid for Assura, but the USS said last month that it would not be making a bid for Assura following the last rejection.

Assura said: “The consortium of KKR and Stonepeak, both long-term infrastructure investors, recognises that Assura’s leading platform and portfolio are important social infrastructure assets for the UK and has indicated its intention to deploy further capital to the portfolio to continue its growth.”

It added: “Having carefully considered the possible cash offer with its advisers and consulted with the company’s major shareholders extensively following the announcement of a possible offer on 14 February 2025, the board has indicated to the consortium that, should a firm offer be made on the financial terms set out above, it would be minded to recommend such an offer to Assura shareholders.”