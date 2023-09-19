Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry handed new contracts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Train operators Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry have been handed long-term contract renewals, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said Avanti West Coast is “back on track” after struggling with reliability.

The proportion of its trains that are cancelled has been cut to “as low as 1.1% over the past year”, the DfT said.

Short-term contracts were necessary to rebuild the timetable and reduce cancellations Transport Secretary Mark Harper

Its new contract, which starts on October 15, has a maximum term of nine years but can be terminated at any point after three years with three months’ notice.

It comes after Avanti West Coast was handed two consecutive six-month contracts and ordered to develop a recovery plan aimed at addressing poor performance on vital routes, which was largely attributed to drivers refusing to work paid overtime shifts.

The operator runs trains on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Glasgow Central, with branches to Birmingham, North Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

It is a joint venture between FirstGroup (70%) and Italian state operator Trenitalia (30%).

Mr Harper said: “The routes Avanti West Coast operate provide vital connections, and passengers must feel confident that they can rely on the services to get them where they need to be at the right time.

“Over the past year, short-term contracts were necessary to rebuild the timetable and reduce cancellations.

“Now Avanti are back on track, providing long-term certainty for both the operator and passengers will best ensure that improvements continue.”

CrossCountry’s new contract can be terminated after four years and will run for a maximum of eight years.