Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Avast’s £6bn merger with cybersecurity rival cleared by regulator

The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found that the two businesses face significant competition, primarily from McAfee.

Anna Wise
Friday 02 September 2022 08:21
The £6 billion merger between British cybersecurity company Avast and US rival NortonLifeLock has been provisionally given the green light by the UK competition watchdog (Alamy/PA)
The £6 billion merger between British cybersecurity company Avast and US rival NortonLifeLock has been provisionally given the green light by the UK competition watchdog (Alamy/PA)

The investigation into the £6 billion merger of British cybersecurity company Avast and its US rival NortonLifeLock has been closed by the competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said its investigation found that the two businesses face significant competition, primarily from main rival McAfee as well as other smaller suppliers in the UK.

It also identified Microsoft as an emerging player in the cybersecurity market and a key competitor for NortonLifeLock and Avast.

The outcome means there is no risk to consumers of the tie-up restricting their options or pushing up prices due to a significant reduction of competition in the market.

Recommended

The companies – which both sell products including antivirus, privacy and identity protection software under a variety of different brands – first announced plans to merge in August last year.

But the CMA conducted an in-depth probe, known as a “phase 2” investigation, after competition concerns were raised in an initial review.

In August, NortonLifeLock said it hoped to complete the merger by September 12 after the regulator provisionally gave it the green light.

After reviewing the evidence in an in-depth review, we are now satisfied that this deal won’t worsen the options available to consumers

Kirstin Baker, CMA inquiry group

Kirstin Baker, chairwoman of the CMA inquiry group, said on Friday: “Millions of people across the UK rely on cyber safety services to keep them safe online.

“Phase 2 investigations allow us to explore concerns identified in our initial review in more detail, as we gather further information from the companies involved and other industry players.

Recommended

“After reviewing the evidence in an in-depth review, we are now satisfied that this deal won’t worsen the options available to consumers.

“As such, we have concluded that the deal can go ahead.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in