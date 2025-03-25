B&Q owner Kingfisher’s profit slides as ‘big-ticket’ spending remains squeezed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

B&Q owner Kingfisher has revealed its yearly profit dropped by more than a third, flagging weaker demand for big purchases and rising costs following government budgets in the UK and France.

The DIY giant, which also owns Screwfix, said it was expecting around a £145 million hit this year from higher wages, taxes and inflation.

Shares in FTSE 100-listed Kingfisher plunged by more than 12% on Tuesday morning following the update.

The business made a statutory pre-tax profit of £307 million for the year to the end of January – 35% lower than the year before.

Sales edged 0.2% higher in the UK and Ireland, compared with the prior year, but were down 1.7% across the group led by a 6.2% decline in France.

So-called “big-ticket” items – referring to costlier things like kitchen and bathroom ranges, or larger home renovations – declined 4.4% year-on-year.

Kingfisher has consistently flagged that many consumers have delayed buying big-ticket items as they tightened their belts amid the higher cost of living.

Sales nonetheless picked up over the final three months of the financial year, which it attributed to new ranges and campaigns at B&Q.

Screwfix sales were stronger in the UK and Ireland, reflecting demand from its trade customers, although slowed towards the end of the year thanks to milder weather affecting demand for electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling products.

Meanwhile, Kingfisher said it was preparing to reduce costs to help offset the impact of higher wages, taxes and inflation.

The higher rate of national insurance in the UK, and equivalent tax in France, was set to add £45 million to the group’s expenses next year – with about £30 million of that coming from the UK.

London-based Kingfisher, which had about 57,600 staff around the world at the end of the financial year, has also forecast that higher wage costs will add about £90 million to bills over the year ahead.

As part of efforts to mitigate these costs, the group is planning to reduce the size of some of its warehouses around the world, including the UK.

It is aiming to cut space by around 12% by the 2027-28 financial year. It did not give details on how many jobs could be affected by these changes.

Furthermore, the firm wants to focus on growing its share of the wider DIY market, which it said will partly be achieved by converting Homebase stores into B&Qs.

Kingfisher bought eight Homebase shops in the UK and Ireland at the beginning of the year after its rival collapsed into administration.

Thierry Garnier, Kingfisher’s chief executive, said: “It is never great to see a competitor disappearing but for us it should deliver a small benefit.

“We need to keep some caution – there is some short-term uncertainty around employment and mortgage rates but overall we feel resilience and some reasons to feel a bit more optimism this year.”

Mr Garnier added: “Looking to the year ahead, the recent government budgets in the UK and France have raised costs for retailers and impacted consumer sentiment in the near term.”

He said this means the company was “focused on what is in our control” like managing costs and growing its share of the DIY market.

“Kingfisher is in its best operational shape for years, and we remain confident about the growth opportunities in our business,” he said.

The group said it was expecting to report an adjusted pre-tax profit of around £480 million to £540 million in the year ahead. Last year, it made £528 million.