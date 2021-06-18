BA plane damaged after tipping on to nose at Heathrow
The incident involved a freighter-only aircraft with no passengers on board.
Neil Lancefield
Friday 18 June 2021 10:45
A British Airways plane has been damaged after tipping on to its nose at Heathrow
The incident happened while the aircraft was parked on tarmac at the west London airport.
An airline spokesman said: “A freighter aircraft has been damaged while stationary on stand.
“As a freighter-only aircraft there were no passengers on board.
“Safety is always our highest priority and we are investigating the matter.”
Images posted on social media show the aircraft, believed to be a Boeing 787, surrounded by more than a dozen emergency services vehicles, including police, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances.
The incident is not affecting other flights at Heathrow.