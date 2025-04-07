Banknote printer De La Rue to complete £300 million partial sale in May

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

De La Rue, the company which prints UK banknotes, said a £300 million sale of its authentication arm will go through next month.

The company said it has agreed a deal with US-listed group Crane NXT, which will complete on May 1.

De La Rue has been struggling with a downturn in demand for cash since the pandemic, and in July last year it cautioned over its ability to continue as a going concern because of the payment of a loan due in July 2025.

The deal with Crane NXT will allow it to repay the loan in full, while also helping reduce the funding deficit on its former defined benefit pension scheme, according to De La Rue.

The deal was first announced in October, and marks the first of two potential sales by the printing giant.

The Basingstoke, Hampshire-based group, which prints banknotes for the Bank of England and other central banks across the world, has also held talks on the possible sale of the currency division.

In an announcement to the stock market on Monday, De La Rue said it “continues to be in discussions that may or may not result in possible cash offers for the company”.

“A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”