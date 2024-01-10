Bar chain Nightcap reports record revenues despite train strikes and inflation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cocktail bar chain Nightcap achieved record revenues in the latter half of 2023 despite challenges posed by train strikes and the cost-of-living crisis.

The company, led by former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham, witnessed a 40.9% increase in revenue of £32.7 million during the latter half of 2023 compared to £23.2 million in the first half of the year.

Nightcap, which owns 46 bars across the UK, reported its highest monthly revenue in December 2023 in its nearly three-year history as punters flocked to its bars over the Christmas period.

Ms Willingham said it was “very welcome news” as 2023 was a “volatile year” as the cost-of-living crisis, inflation and rail strikes “severely” impacted her business.

She said: “I could not be prouder of the entire Nightcap team as we continue to build the UK’s leading premium bar group.

“To achieve half-yearly growth of 40.9% in revenue and 11.9% growth on a like-for-like basis for the important, four-week Christmas period is a monumental effort.

“2023 has been a volatile year, particularly in terms of the macro-economic impact on the hospitality sector.

“The cost of living crisis, inflation and rail strikes have significantly impacted our business and therefore it is very welcome news that the majority of rail workers have reached an agreement to end the rail strikes.

“It is also positive news that inflation is getting under control, which is expected to result in interest rate cuts in 2024.”

The boss said she hopes this will improve its customers’ disposable incomes in 2024.

The company added it expects to benefit from its fresh management team and improved systems in the new year.

Ms Willingham explained: “We are a much larger business with the team and foundations in place for the next stage of growth.

“We have set ourselves up to maximise our long-term potential. I am so proud of what we have achieved and am very excited about the future of Nightcap.”