Bar operator Nightcap to take company private and issues profit warning

Bar owner Nightcap has said it will delist its shares from the London Stock Exchange, and warned that adjusted earnings would be below market expectations amid a “challenging” trading environment.

In an investor update, the AIM-listed group said its valuation “does not reflect” its potential, and that it would re-register as a private company.

Gareth Edwards, chair of Nightcap, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly. However, following an extensive review … the board has unanimously concluded that it is in the best interests of the company and our shareholders to cancel our AIM admission and re-register as a private limited company.

“The board believes that Nightcap’s current public market valuation does not reflect the underlying potential of our business or our achievements to date and that this is unlikely to change in the short-to-medium term.”

Nightcap will put the decision to a shareholder vote on July 17, where investors must approve the proposal. The planned delisting would be on July 29.

Nightcap runs bar chains including Dirty Martini and the Cocktail Club, with 46 locations across the UK.

The group added that its business had been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, “above inflation increases to business rates” and increases to minimum wage.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) would be “below current market expectations” as a result.

The company added that additional costs of buying London venue the Piano Works earlier this year, and the costs associated with going private would push down its earnings.

However, the chain said revenues are “in line” with expectations, despite the “challenging” trading conditions.

It comes after Nightcap walked away from a potential rescue deal for troubled rival Revolution Bars last month.

Nightcap said it had “disappointment” its merger proposal was rejected by the larger hospitality chain. Revolution Bars rejected the proposed offer, warning it was “incapable of being delivered”.