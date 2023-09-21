Barbie and LOL dolls tipped to be top sellers this Christmas, Hamleys predicts

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie and LOL dolls are set to be favourites under the tree once again this Christmas – while “kidults” are also expected to drive toy sales, according to predictions by toy store Hamleys.

The anticipated list of top sellers for the festive season includes three toys catering for the kidult trend, including a £150 Tamiya Lunch Box toy truck, the £40 Ralleys Soft Dart Blaster and the Anime The Cult of San Reja Neil toy costing £45.

Hamleys said it had seen a continuing trend of kidult toys which appealed to the “older generation” who were looking for “nostalgic toys that have played a part in their Christmas’ past”.

Victoria Kay, head of buying at Hamleys, said: “We’ve closely observed the trends shaping the toy industry, including toys inspired by beloved on-screen characters and the continued kidult trend.

“We’re confident that our choices embody the very essence of Christmas and offer everyone the opportunity to discover their new favourite toy.”

Hamleys said it was conscious of cost pressures facing families this year, with a line-up that started at £18.

The store’s predicted best-seller is the £27 Barbie Pop Reveal doll, offering an “unboxing experience” that reveals one of four flavours – strawberry lemonade, fruit punch, watermelon crush or grape fizz.

LOL Magic Flyers, a new take on the ever-popular LOL doll, also capitalises on the package unboxing trend made popular on TikTok.

The £35 characters feature a bottle that shakes and lights up when touched, and can be repeatedly unboxed.

The list features toys for younger children, including the Disney Winnie and Piglet’s Treehouse and a classic Hamley Bear with a Harry Potter twist.

The popular Twister game comes in a new digital format this year that can be played via an app with the help of wrist and ankle bands, costing £25.

Lower tech toys on the list include £18 Marvel squishy TY Squish-A-Boos, and a traditional wooden bus costing £35.

Ms Kay said: “Given the ongoing challenges, we recognise the importance of providing parents with a range of pricing options, allowing them the flexibility to plan and purchase thoughtfully.”

The Hamleys top 10 Christmas toys list are:

Barbie Pop Reveal Fruit Series: Strawberry, Fruit Punch, Watermelon Crush, Grape Fizz, £27LOL Magic Flyers, £35TY Marvel 14” Squish-A-Boos (Asst), £18Harry Potter Hamley Bears, £30Beast Lab, £90Hamleys Magic Moving Car, £40Disney Winnie & Piglet’s Treehouse, £50Hamleys Wooden Bus, £35Paw Patrol Movie Skye Deluxe Vehicle, £50Twister Air, £25