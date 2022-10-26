Barclays jumps ahead of forecasts with £2bn profits

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Banking giant Barclays has overtaken market expectations and reported pre-tax profits of £2 billion for the third quarter.

Its profits jumped 6% on last year’s £1.9 billion and beat the consensus of £1.8 billion for the period.

The group set aside £381 million in credit impairment charges, more than triple the £120 million in charges it reported a year ago.

This has been driven by the declining economic forecast with the bank acknowledging that customers in the UK are more vulnerable to high inflation and rising interest rates.

But Barclays assured investors that “delinquencies remain below historical levels”, meaning that it has not reported a notable increase in people falling behind on loan repayments despite the worsening cost-of-living crisis.

It also revealed that expected credit losses – which refers to the amount that banks must set aside in reserves against losses – had only slightly been raised.

Its total ECL for home loans is £347 million, up just 2.4%, and rising to £432 million based on its worst-case scenario.

Furthermore, Barclays said that income from its personal banking in the UK surged 14% to £3.3 billion, driven by rising interest rates which has made it more costly for people to borrow.

Barclays also reported that the ongoing repercussions of a US paperwork blunder took a £37 million bite out of its profits in the latest quarter.

In July, it revealed a mammoth £1.5 billion estimated cost impact from the debacle.

Barclay’s group chief executive, CS Venkatakrishnan, emphasised that the bank’s income has soared on last year.

He said: “We delivered another quarter of strong returns, and achieved income growth in each of our three businesses, with a 17% increase in group income to £6.4 billion.

“We are ready to provide support for customers and clients facing an uncertain economic environment and higher cost pressures.

“Whether helping retail customers to manage their finances or corporate clients navigate markets volatility, we will continue to be focused on meeting their needs.”