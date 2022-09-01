Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Barclays pulls out of Africa after selling off Absa stake

The bank announced it has sold its remaining 7.4% holding in South African lender Absa, signalling the end of its 97-year presence on the continent.

Anna Wise
Thursday 01 September 2022 10:09
Barclays said it would continue to monitor the economic situation globally (Alamy/PA)
Barclays said it would continue to monitor the economic situation globally (Alamy/PA)

British banking giant Barclays has pulled out of Africa six years after first announcing exit plans.

It said it has sold its remaining 7.4% stake in South African lender Absa, signalling the end of its 97-year presence on the continent.

Barclays announced on Thursday that it had raised around £538 million from the sale of more than 63 million shares in the business.

But it reported a loss of £31 million through its income statement, suggesting it has taken a hit from selling off its stake.

Former Barclays chief executive Jes Staley announced plans for a strategic exit from Africa in 2016 (Debra Hurford Brown/Barclays/PA)
(PA Media)

Recommended

In 2016, former chief executive Jes Staley led plans to make a strategic exit from Africa in a move to refocus the bank on its core UK and US markets.

This also involved proposals to close smaller operations in Asia, Brazil, Europe and Russia.

The decision meant getting rid of its 62% stake in Barclays Africa, which was a merger of Absa and Barclay’s African operations and had about 45,000 employees, making up a third of all Barclays staff before the departure.

Absa controls banks in 10 African countries, including Ghana, Kenya, Botswana and Tanzania, serving millions of customers.

In April, the British lender said it had raised a similar amount from another 7.4% Absa stake sale as it looked to bolster its capital finances.

Barclays said the proceeds of the sale of its remaining shares – known as bookbuild placing – will be used for general corporate purposes.

Shares in the bank were down slightly on Thursday morning following the announcement.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in