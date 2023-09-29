Jump to content

BBC journalists to vote on industrial action

The NUJ is campaigning against compulsory redundancies.

Alan Jones
Friday 29 September 2023 16:43
The National Union of Journalists said all its members at the corporation will vote in a campaign opposing any compulsory redundancies (Ian West/PA)
BBC journalists are to be balloted for industrial action in a dispute over jobs.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said all its members at the corporation will vote in a campaign opposing any compulsory redundancies.

The NUJ said its members in the World Service, the News Channel, and across England at BBC Local faced losing their jobs.

The union said it believes compulsory redundancies can be avoided with redeployment and flexibility.

If the BBC refuse to engage properly, as befits a public body, NUJ members across the BBC stand prepared to widen this dispute including taking strike action if necessary

Paul Siegert, National Union of Journalists

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “This dispute is resolvable and requires serious engagement.

“If the BBC refuse to engage properly, as befits a public body, NUJ members across the BBC stand prepared to widen this dispute including taking strike action if necessary.”

