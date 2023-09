BBC journalists to vote on industrial action

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC journalists are to be balloted for industrial action in a dispute over jobs.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said all its members at the corporation will vote in a campaign opposing any compulsory redundancies.

The NUJ said its members in the World Service, the News Channel, and across England at BBC Local faced losing their jobs.

The union said it believes compulsory redundancies can be avoided with redeployment and flexibility.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “This dispute is resolvable and requires serious engagement.

“If the BBC refuse to engage properly, as befits a public body, NUJ members across the BBC stand prepared to widen this dispute including taking strike action if necessary.”