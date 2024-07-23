BBC to cut 500 jobs as it attempts to save £200m for ‘transformation’

Support truly

The BBC has announced it is to cut 500 jobs as it attempts to save £200 million to drive the “transformation” of the corporation.

Chief operating adviser Leigh Tavaziva said it is making the changes to improve its premium video offering and digital capabilities.

It comes as the BBC is already attempting to save £500 million as part of a plan announced two years ago.

The Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) blamed the cuts on the previous Government’s two-year freeze of the licence fee, before it was increased in April to £169.50.

Tavaziva said “significant activity” is already under way to make the corporation “more flexible”.

She said: “In March this year we announced a requirement for an additional £200 million of savings and reinvestment plans to drive the continued transformation of the BBC.

“This will support greater investment into premium video content and further develop our digital capabilities.”

She added: “To further build our digital capabilities, whilst targeting efficiencies, over the next two years we will continue to close and transfer roles in some areas and create new roles in growth areas.

“This will result in a forecast net reduction of 500 roles in the public service by March 26, with further growth in targeted areas planned in our commercial group.

“To support these changes we will today be launching a new voluntary redundancy scheme for staff.

“Our priority remains to protect and champion the BBC’s fighting role as the UK’s public service broadcaster, for all our audiences both local and global.

“I would like to thank all colleagues for their continued efforts and commitments over the past 12 months.

“I am immensely proud of the exceptional content creativity, delivery, and innovation that our teams both provide and support every day.”

Bectu head Philippa Childs said they understood the corporation has to make “difficult financial decisions necessitated by the previous government’s decision to freeze the licence fee, leading to cuts to both jobs and services”.

She added: “We know this will be an uncertain time for many of our members. Bectu will continue to fully engage with the BBC on its plans to reduce the number of roles working in public service, to minimise the impact wherever possible.

“Ultimately, the choices the BBC makes are determined by the funding available, and the annual report and planned job losses reinforce the need for a licence fee that keeps pace with inflation and enables long-term planning and stability.

BBC staff are facing job losses (Nick Ansell/PA) ( PA Archive )

“It’s been heartening to see the new Government’s recognition of the BBC as a global asset. We will continue to make the case for a robust funding model that allows the BBC to continue to deliver for the nation and its workforce.”

The BBC announced in March 2023 that it was to cut 1,000 hours of TV in order to save money, with half of that coming from sport.

In the same year, the corporation announced it was scrapping its in-house chamber choir, the BBC Singers, and reducing salaried orchestral posts across the BBC English Orchestras by around 20%.

In December 2022 it said that it was making £11m worth of cuts in local radio, which saw its 39 stations required to share content and broadcast less localised content.

Back in 2016, the BBC said it needed to cut £800m worth of costs, with £80m of that coming from news.

The move saw the Andrew Neil Show axed in 2020, along with 450 jobs in English regional TV news and current affairs, local radio and online news.