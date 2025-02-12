One of Britain’s oldest department stores to close last shop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Britain’s oldest department stores is shutting its last remaining shop after more than 140 years, blaming Budget tax and wage increases.

Beales, which first opened in Bournemouth in 1881, said trading at its branch in Poole’s Dolphin Centre will cease at the end of May.

Retail industry bosses said the closure of the historic store “illustrates the devastating impact” of the rise in national insurance contributions and the higher minimum wage, which will come into force in April.

Beales chief executive Tony Brown told the Telegraph the business had become “unviable” as it prepared to shoulder further cost increases announced in Labour’s October Budget.

“This, coupled with the risks and uncertainty of further tax increases in the coming years, have left us no other option,” he said.

“We have been working with the Dolphin Centre, who have been supportive, along with our investors to ensure an orderly exit.

“Our team has been informed, as have our suppliers. We will ensure the exit is managed and no one will be left with a financial loss.”

open image in gallery Retailer Beales is to shut its last remaining store, blaming Budget tax increases (Steve Parsons/PA) ( PA Archive )

The retailer has also come under pressure from shifting shopping habits in recent years, with younger shoppers turning away from large high street stores towards online rivals.

In January 2020, Beales tumbled into administration, leading to the closure of 22 of its 23 shops.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) warned that the latest closure could be the first of many as retailers struggle with mounting costs.

Commercial director Jeff Moody said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of Beales’ closure.

“This is not just the loss of another shop – it represents the end of a retail institution that has served communities for nearly one-and-a-half centuries.

“This closure starkly illustrates the devastating impact that recent tax increases are having on our retail sector.”