Benefits of union membership highlighted by TUC
Workers are paid more if they are in a trade union, research suggests.
Workers who are in a trade union could earn tens of thousands of pounds more than non-union members over their working lives, new research suggests.
The TUC said its research indicated that unionised workers are paid on average 5% more than other employees.
The difference is down to the better bargaining power that working people have when they organise together in a union, which means they can win higher pay, said the TUC.
Based on average pay, the typical union pay “premium” is £12,800 over a decade, it was estimated.
The analysis was published to launch HeartUnions Week, which promotes union membership.
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Union members get paid more than similar workers who aren’t in a union. With fuel bills rocketing, the cost of living going up every month but pay at a standstill, Britain needs a pay rise.
“If you’re all in a union, your employer will have to sit down and negotiate a fair pay rise with you, but if you’re not in a union, you have little bargaining power, and you lose out – big time.
“We say to ministers: the best way to get pay rising is to make employers negotiate fair pay rises with unions. It’s time to end the pay squeeze of the last 12 years.”
