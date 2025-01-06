Bet365 boss Denise Coates takes home £150m despite pay cut
Bet365 boss Denise Coates maintained her position as one of the UK’s top-paid executives last year after taking home more than £150 million.
However, the billionaire betting boss gave herself a heavy pay cut despite surging profits over the year.
Freshly filed Companies House accounts for the Stoke-based business showed that the salary of its highest paid director, understood to be Ms Coates, was £94.7 million for the year to March 2024.
It represented a sharp decline from the £220 million she received in the previous year, which resulted in significant criticism from groups including the High Pay Centre.
The accounts also showed that the business paid a £110 million dividend to shareholders for the year.
It is understood that Ms Coates would be eligible for around £64 million due to her shareholding in the company.
Ms Coates, whose father and brother are the joint chairmen of Stoke City Football Club, has helped expand the family bookmakers into a multibillion-pound enterprise over the last two decades.
The latest accounts showed that the company recorded a turnover of £3.72 billion for the year, up from £3.41 billion a year earlier.
It also swung to a £596.3 million pre-tax profit for the year, from a £72.6 million loss a year earlier.
In April last year the company was also fined £582,120 over failures linked to protections against money laundering and protecting vulnerable customers.