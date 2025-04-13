Big Issue announces kids competition winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A drawing of endangered animals by a 10-year-old boy features on the cover of this week’s Big Issue magazine after he won a competition.

The drawing by Ashton Whitaker from Hull was chosen by a panel of judges including environmental campaigner Chris Packham from hundreds of entries by children aged 13 and under.

Ashton said: “I wanted to draw animals that are nearly extinct to inspire people to save them. These are some of the ones I really like.

“Hammerhead sharks are hunted for their fins, so I wanted to show that the hammerhead has been injured from humans fishing.

Chief judge and Big Issue ambassador Chris Packham said: “It’s a bright and bold mosaic of different creatures – everything from manatees to dolphins in the sea.

“You’ve got the hammerhead, orangutans, the rhino in there as well. The composition is strong, it’s colourful and framed nicely. It’s really clever, as if the plants had grown onto the letters.”

Other shortlisted designs are also featured in this week’s Big Issue, including an alien invasion drawn by eight-year-old JJ Bishop from Truro and a beach-set “art attack” using washed-up material made by Robyn Maydew, an 11-year-old from Helensburgh.

Six-year-old Nola Burns from Bournemouth was one of the youngest entrants to make the shortlist.

She was just five when she drew her flamingo design on the floor of Worthing Hospital while visiting her ill grandmother.

Big Issue Editor Paul McNamee said: “It’s always a joy when entries for the cover competition flood in.

“I’m delighted Chris joined us as lead judge, and I’m glad the decision lay with him!”