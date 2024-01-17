Jump to content

Big Issue service helps more than 100 people overcome barriers to work

Alan Jones
Wednesday 17 January 2024 10:16
Shak, a job coach at Big Issue Recruit, speaks to a candidate (Matthew Horwood/Big Issue/PA)
Shak, a job coach at Big Issue Recruit, speaks to a candidate (Matthew Horwood/Big Issue/PA)
(PA Media)

More than 100 people facing barriers to work have been helped by a new service launched by the Big Issue, figures show.

Big Issue Recruit (BIR) said it had generated more than £755,000 of social value in its first year of operation.

The magazine’s specialist recruitment service revealed that in its first year of trading, it has registered and supported 109 candidates, either putting them forward for vacancies or securing employment.

BIR job coaches work closely with candidates to ensure they have the skills to move into, and sustain, employment.

The Big Issue said there is a huge opportunity to get more people into work and generate an enormous amount of social value in the UK through services like BIR.

Katy Wright, programme director at BIR, said: “We launched Big Issue Recruit in September 2022, with a very clear objective – to give marginalised people the same access to job opportunities as everyone else.

“We seized an opportunity and launched in a job market where there were as many people seeking work as there were vacancies.

“Towards the end of our first year, we opened up new partnerships with national operators in sectors like hospitality and care.

“We have demonstrated that we can grow and adapt to a range of requirements and sectors successfully and are confident that we have a formula capable of reaching our objective.“

