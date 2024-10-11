BMA recommends Scottish junior doctors accept 10.8% pay offer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The British Medical Association (BMA) in Scotland has recommended a pay deal which will see wages rise by 10.8%.

The Scottish Government offer – which also extends to dentists in training – includes a backdated 8.5% increase from April of this year and an additional 2.3% from October, at a cost of £64.1 million.

Following a meeting of the BMA’s Scottish resident doctors committee, the union recommended the offer be accepted, but its chair said there is still “significant work to be done” to increase pay after years of inflation-based erosion.

The deal will go to members of the BMA in a vote, which is due to open on October 28, with a result expected in late November.

Dr Chris Smith said: “We believe this offer, which has been reached after months of negotiations, not only represents the best possible increase that we will achieve this year, but is satisfactory progress on our journey toward that goal. ”

But he added: “However, while we are recommending this offer to members there is still significant work to be done and we are clear that achieving full pay restoration for Scottish resident doctors will be the only fair, just, and acceptable outcome from the next two years of pay negotiations.

“In the long term, the only way we can ever hope to put our NHS on a more sustainable footing is to invest in the medical workforce, for the benefit of both doctors and patients.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray welcomed the news.

“Following weeks of constructive engagement with BMA Scotland, I am pleased to have agreed a pay offer that will ensure that our resident doctors, and dentists in training continue to feel valued while allowing NHS Scotland to remain the place of choice for them to work and train in,” he said.

“I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hardworking resident doctors, and dentists in training.

“I am pleased we have been able to work together to honour the agreement from 2023-24, with this offer making significant progress towards resolving pay erosion.

“I am grateful for the continued efforts around the table and, with the unions now consulting their members, I hope it will be accepted.”