Boots enjoys Black Friday boost as it cashes in on beauty trends

Boots has revealed stronger sales after enjoying a spike in Black Friday shoppers, as it capitalised on growing demand for beauty trends like Korean skincare and luxury wellbeing.

The health and beauty retailer, which has about 1,800 stores across the UK, also said it was preparing to face Budget cost pressures this year.

It said total sales jumped 8.1% between September and November, compared with the same three-month period last year.

This was partly driven by digital sales surging by nearly a quarter, while store sales also grew, particularly in flagship shops and travel locations.

Boots said it was boosted by a record-breaking Black Friday when it achieved its biggest ever day of sales, with almost five orders being placed per second at its busiest hour.

It was a strong period for the retailer’s beauty category, which increased 11% year-on-year, with fragrance, premium and skincare products driving demand.

It highlighted significant growth in interest for Korean skincare, capitalising on the so-called K-beauty trend which has bolstered demand for premium products.

Boots said it introduced six new brands during the quarter including Anua, which gained popularity on TikTok, and hypoallergenic skincare brand Skin1004.

Shoppers also turned to newly-launched premium beauty brands including Neom Wellbeing, which produces products like pillow mists and essential oils for sleep, candles and diffusers.

Nevertheless, Boots said more customers were choosing its own-brand beauty products, which offer lower prices to premium labels, as well as vitamins and supplements.

The latest update does not include December sales, but the business said there were early signs that Christmas trading had been “solid”.

Looking forward, we face heightened cost pressures in 2025 following the autumn Budget Anthony Hemmerdinger, Boots UK and Ireland managing director

Anthony Hemmerdinger, the managing director of Boots UK and Ireland, said: “We are relentlessly focused on our transformation journey and have more exciting plans ahead to further enhance the experience for our customers.

“Looking forward, we face heightened cost pressures in 2025 following the autumn budget, however with positive momentum behind us and a clear plan in place, the business is focused on navigating these and continuing to deliver long-term, sustainable growth.”

Boots hires more than 51,000 staff across the country, and was among some of Britain’s biggest retailers to sign a letter last year warning that Budget tax hikes could lead to job losses and price rises.

The company is owned by US-based Walgreen Boots Alliance, which in October announced it was shutting 1,200 stores in America over the next three years.

In the UK, Boots has completed the closure of hundreds of stores, reducing its store estate from about 2,200 in 2023.

At the same time, it has refurbished larger shops including in the Birmingham Bullring and Manchester Trafford Centre.