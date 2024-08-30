Border Force staff at Heathrow to launch strike in rosters dispute

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Border Force staff at Heathrow Airport will launch a four-day strike on Saturday in a long-running dispute over rosters.

Around 650 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will walk out amid complaints that new rosters are inflexible.

The staff will then work to rule and refuse to work overtime from September 4 to 22.

Managers could easily resolve the issue by allowing greater flexibility and by agreeing fixed shifts that give our members the chance to plan their caring responsibilities Fran Heathcote

The union said its research showed that four in five Heathrow Border Force workers suffer from stress at work.

More than one in four have taken time off due to stress or related mental health reasons since the introduction of the new rosters in April, said the union.

Most staff regularly worry about managing home commitments around work, according to the PCS.

General secretary Fran Heathcote said: “This survey shows how badly our members’ wellbeing is being affected by the new roster system.

“These inflexible rosters are preventing parents dropping off and picking up their children from school. Managers could easily resolve the issue by allowing greater flexibility and by agreeing fixed shifts that give our members the chance to plan their caring responsibilities.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We appreciate the tireless work that Border Force do to keep our borders safe and secure, and we are committed to continuing our conversations with the union so we can find an agreement that works for both the public and staff.

“We will have robust plans in place to minimise disruption where possible, but we urge passengers to check the latest advice from operators before they travel.”