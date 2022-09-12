Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boss who led Serco through decade-long turnaround to step down

The outsourcing company’s chief executive, Rupert Soames, said ‘it is now time to outsource myself’.

August Graham
Monday 12 September 2022 08:21
Rupert Soames has led outsourcing company Serco for nearly a decade (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rupert Soames has led outsourcing company Serco for nearly a decade (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, Rupert Soames, is to step down from his role leading Serco, a company that holds millions of pounds worth of contracts with the Government.

The chief executive said “it is now time to outsource myself” after nearly a decade at the business.

The outsourcer will instead be led by Mark Irwin, a private equity veteran who has been at Serco since 2013.

Mr Soames was seen as a steady hand when he took the reins at a troubled Serco in 2014. The news of his appointment sent shares up by 10% at the time.

It followed four months without a permanent chief executive in place at the company after Christopher Hyman left in the wake of a Government contract scandal.

Recommended

Rupert should be really proud of what he has achieved

Serco chairman John Rishton

The business agreed to repay more than £68 million for overcharging on a contract to provide electronic tagging of offenders. The company had been charging to tag prisoners who were later found to be dead, in prison or overseas.

A subsidiary later took responsibility for three counts of fraud and two of false accounting after an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office.

This is what Mr Soames had to deal with when he arrived at the company nine years ago.

“Serco is unrecognisable from the business that he joined in 2014,” said chairman John Rishton.

“Under his leadership, the business was stabilised, a clear strategy developed and executed, which has resulted in the strong and successful business it is today.

“Rupert should be really proud of what he has achieved.”

Recommended

Mr Soames said: “It has been the privilege of my working life to lead Serco for the last eight years, but it is now time for me to outsource myself.

“My respect and admiration for the wonderful team of people at Serco, who work so hard to deliver superb public services and value for money for taxpayers, is unbounded, as it is for Serco’s customers, who are dedicated public servants facing the immense challenges of delivering high-quality public services in difficult times.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in