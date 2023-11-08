Breakthrough announced in long-running row over railway workers’ pay and jobs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A breakthrough has been announced in the long-running dispute involving railway workers over pay and jobs.

After talks between the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, a so-called memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been developed and sets out a process for a mutually agreed way forward.

That will include a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees, the RMT said.

This is a welcome development and our members will now decide in an e-referendum whether they want to accept this new offer from the RDG RMT general secretary Mick Lynch

RMT members in each of the train operating companies involved in the row will now vote on the suggested agreement.

If accepted, the MOU will terminate the national dispute mandate, creating a pause and respite from industrial action over the Christmas period and into next spring, allowing for negotiations on proposed reforms to take place at local train operating company level, the union said.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This is a welcome development and our members will now decide in an e-referendum whether they want to accept this new offer from the RDG.”

An RDG spokesperson said: “These discussions would be aimed at addressing the companies’ proposals on the changing needs and expectations of passengers as well as unlocking further increases for staff, in order to help to secure a sustainable, long-term future for the railway and all those who work on it.”