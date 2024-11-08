British Airways owner IAG records surge in earnings
The owner of airlines British Airways and Aer Lingus has said its earnings soared in recent months due to “the effectiveness of our strategy and group-wide transformation”.
International Airlines Group (IAG) reported an operating profit for the first three months to the end of September of 2.0 billion euro (£1.7 billion), up 15.4% from 1.7 billion euro (£1.4 billion) a year ago.
Total revenues rose to 9.3 billion euro (£7.7 billion), up 7.9% from 8.6 billion euro (£7.1 billion) last year.
IAG also announced a 350 million euro (£291 million) share buyback scheme, adding that it expects its “strong financial performance to continue for the rest of the year”.
Fuel costs were 4.2% lower than the previous year, due to lower average prices and more efficient aircraft deliveries, IAG said.
Chief executive Luis Gallego said: “We achieved a very strong financial performance in Q3 2024, with a 15.4% increase in operating profit compared to the same period last year and improving our margin to 21.6%.
“This is due to the effectiveness of our strategy and group-wide transformation.
“We are also delivering on our commitment to provide sustainable returns for shareholders.
“Demand remains strong across our airlines and we expect a good final quarter of 2024 financially.”