British Airways reveals first new uniform since 2004

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits in what the company described as “an airline first”, while a tunic and hijab option has also been introduced.

The collection was created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng.

It was five years in the making and suffered repeated delays, including the coronavirus pandemic.

A tailored three-piece suit has been created for men, while women who do not want to wear a jumpsuit have dress, skirt and trouser options.

British Airways decided not to allow male pilots and crew to wear skirts, in contrast with rival airline Virgin Atlantic’s gender-neutral uniform policy.

The former’s new uniform will be worn by more than 30,000 of its employees from this spring.

Sean Doyle, British Airways’ chief executive, said: “Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers.

“From the very start this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this.”