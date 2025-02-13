British American Tobacco sales fall as ‘illicit single-use’ vapes hamper trading

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British American Tobacco (BAT) shares plunged on Thursday after it reported underwhelming vape sales in the US and forecast a slowdown across the smoking industry this year.

The maker of Camel and Lucky Strike cigarettes made 0.8% less in 2024 vape sales than the previous year in its key American market.

So-called “new category” products like vapes and oral tobacco have been touted as the future of the sector, and BAT has said it wants to be a “predominantly smokeless” business by 2035.

But the “growing presence of illicit single-use vapour products” hampered its ability to sell more of its own vapes last year.

Shares in the London-listed company fell as much 9% on Thursday.

Russ Mould, an analyst at AJ Bell, said the smokeless pledge is “all very well… but it does beg the question of what’s going to replace the revenue and cash flow provided by selling cigarettes”.

Last year, vapes and other new product lines contributed less than one-tenth, at just £249 million, of BAT’s £2.7 billion profit.

In the relatively small UK market, meanwhile, the company said vape sales continued to grow.

Meanwhile, its US cigarette sales plunged 10.1%, as a fall in consumer spending pushed more people to buy discount products, rather than BAT’s premium ranges.

Chris Beckett, an analyst at investment firm Quilter Cheviot said: “Consumer companies are stuck in somewhat of a difficult environment just now.

“Consumers simply aren’t spending as they were in the aftermath of the pandemic,” he said.

Turnover decreased by 5% to £25.9 billion at the tobacco giant, while it expects that to grow by 1% in 2025.

Chief executive Tadeu Marroco said: “We are making good progress and while there is still more to do, I am certain that the investment actions taken in 2024 are the right way forward for BAT.”