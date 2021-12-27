Burger King snaps up 12 restaurants from franchisees

The deal will continue ambitious growth plans by Burger King UK and take its directly-owned portfolio to 172 restaurants.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 27 December 2021 00:01
Burger King UK has agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners (Jacob King/PA)
Burger King UK has agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Archive)

Burger King UK has agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners.

The master franchisee for Burger King in the UK has confirmed it will take over all the fast food chain’s restaurants operated by franchise companies Kaykem Fast Foods Limited and Saxby.

The deal will continue ambitious growth plans by Burger King UK and take its directly-owned portfolio to 172 restaurants.

The expansion will include locations across London Ipswich Kent and elsewhere in the South East.

The group now directly owns almost a third of the chain’s roughly 530 UK restaurants, with the vast still majority-owned by franchisees.

Recommended

Burger King UK, which is led by former Gourmet Burger Kitchen boss Alasdair Murdoch and chaired by Martin Robinson, said it is moving “into a year of growth” after weathering the impact of the pandemic.

The company said it is “committed to expanding organically through the opening of new sites and through acquisition by consolidating smaller franchises in the UK into its centrally managed portfolio”.

It has also pumped investment into its customer experience over the past year, introducing more digital ordering kiosks and digital menu screens.

Chief executive Mr Murdoch said: “I would like to thank Kaykem Fast Foods Limited and Saxby for their support along with the contribution they have made to Burger King in the UK over the past 25 years.

“The restaurants have been run in an exemplary way and we welcome our new colleagues in the restaurant teams as they become part of Burger King UK.”

The Burger King master franchise was bought from global owner Restaurant Brands International by private equity firm Bridgepoint in 2017.

Sky News reported earlier this year that Bridgepoint is exploring a potential £500 million sale of the business and has held early-stage talks with possible advisers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in