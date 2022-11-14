Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Business activity slumps further amid threat of recession, report shows

The Royal Bank of Scotland Business Activity Index also blamed high inflation for the fall in October.

Dan Barker
Monday 14 November 2022 13:34
The Bank of Scotland said its monthly Business Activity Index showed a downturn for the third month running (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bank of Scotland said its monthly Business Activity Index showed a downturn for the third month running (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Stubbornly high inflation and the looming threat of recession saw activity slump at Scottish firms last month – with a warning that worse is to come.

The Royal Bank of Scotland’s Business Activity Index fell to 45.8 in October, down 2.2 points from the month before as growth in employment further weakened and the drop in new orders quickened.

Anything above 50 shows growth, while a number below that shows business activity falling. Last month was the third in a row which saw the figure dip.

Judith Cruickshank, chairwoman of the bank’s Scotland board, said: “The downturn in activity quickened on the month, as stubbornly high inflationary pressures, the ongoing cost of living and a threat of recession deterred growth.”

The bank said the downturn in incoming new business north of the border outpaced the UK-wide average, but the confidence of firms was broadly in line with the national average.

Recommended

The rate of job creation in Scotland has remained softer than that seen at the UK level, which also slowed in October, resulting in the lowest intake of workers in 18 months.

The bank warned things are unlikely to improve in the near future.

“As we proceed into the final quarter of the year, market conditions are set to become more challenging,” said Ms Cruickshank.

“The aggressive interest rate hikes, the decline in the value of sterling against the dollar, and the rebound in post-Covid demand phasing out, all amidst the ongoing cost of living and energy crises, all point to an extremely difficult period for Scotland.”

The bank said October showed a robust rise in input costs for Scotland’s businesses – the amount firms spend to create a product or provide a service – with the run of inflation being taken to 29 months.

But despite being high, the Royal Bank of Scotland said input price inflation north of the border was softer than the UK average.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in