Business groups welcome Reeves’ growth plans but remain ‘concerned’ about Budget

Business groups and economists have said Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ latest plans to grow the economy are welcome, but that measures in the October Budget will still weigh on companies.

Ms Reeves announced plans to turn Oxford and Cambridge into “Europe’s Silicon Valley” with a raft of housing and infrastructure development in the area.

And she said the Government is backing a new third runway at Heathrow Airport, adding that she wants “proposals to be be brought forward by the summer”.

Shevaun Haviland, director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the Chancellor has “laid down a clear marker” and that the plans will make companies “sit up and take notice”.

“They can lift the gloom that has settled over the economy and give firms real confidence,” she said.

She added that the Government must “make sure the reality does not fall short of the promise”, adding that companies are still “struggling with increasing costs” from the October Budget.

Tina McKenzie, policy chairwoman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said the “rallying cry for Government to choose growth is exactly what the economy needs”.

“It sends a strong, confident message that from now on growth comes first, and any barriers to that will be erased.

“This decision on Heathrow is totemic, and faster action to unblock decisions on infrastructure projects is entirely right.”

EasyJet chief executive Kenton Jarvis said the airport expansion would “provide consumer and economic benefits”, adding that it would allow the airline to “operate from the airport at scale for the first time”.

Dr Mairi Gibbs, boss of Oxford University Innovation, which is owned by the university, praised the plans for the Oxford and Cambridge region, which Ms Reeves said would add £78 billion to the UK’s economy by 2035.

She said the Chancellor “rightly highlights the critical role of innovation and scale-ups in driving Britain’s economic growth”.

Ms Reeves also reiterated plans to take on blockers of major projects with new rules coming in the spring to speed up the planning system, saying decisions have previously been too slow and “ridiculous”.

She also pointed to new development schemes in Manchester, Doncaster and other areas to improve transport and infrastructure, including redevelopment of the area around Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium.

More connectivity with the rest of the world provides British exporters with more markets to sell their goods and drives inward investment to every part of the country Stephen Phipson, Make UK

Stephen Phipson, boss of manufacturers’ trade body Make UK, said the speech was upbeat and “helps inject a much-needed reset into the debate”.

He said expanding Heathrow Airport is “vital if we are to drive economic growth – more connectivity with the rest of the world provides British exporters with more markets to sell their goods and drives inward investment to every part of the country”.

But he said there is a “clear contradiction” between implementing the new measures while “applying a handbrake” with those announced in the Budget.

Businesses face an increase in national insurance contributions (NICs) in April, which they say could lead to job cuts because of the increased cost of employing people.

Steve Perez, chief executive of drinks manufacturer Global Brands, criticised the speech, saying measures in the Budget had “disincentivised” smaller businesses from investing.

On Wednesday’s measures, he told PA news agency: “This is all big, long-term infrastructure. We need something more immediate.

“Following the Budget, the Chancellor killed off the goose that lays a golden egg, which is small private family businesses.”

The reservations were echoed by Robert Colville, director of think tank the Centre for Policy Studies, who said that, while the “vast bulk of the Chancellor’s speech was hugely welcome”, the Budget had done a “huge amount” to damage economic growth.

Karim Fatehi, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that, while the Heathrow plan is “much needed”, he is “concerned” that Budget measures like the increase in NICs are “casting a shadow over our economy”.

He added: “If growth is to extend to all corners of our economy, we must see policies introduced swiftly to mitigate them.”

Tom Clougherty, executive director of the Institute of Economic Affairs, said the Chancellor “should be applauded” for the policies but “the challenge now is to make sure that rhetoric becomes reality”.