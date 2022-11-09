Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Businesses should tell Government to leave EU law alone, says incoming TUC head

Paul Nowak said most “serious businesses” would not put scrapping EU laws in their top 10 priorities.

Christopher McKeon
Wednesday 09 November 2022 14:40
Paul Nowak will take over as general secretary of the TUC in January (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Paul Nowak will take over as general secretary of the TUC in January (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

British businesses need to tell the Government to leave EU law alone, the incoming head of the TUC has said.

Paul Nowak said “scrapping employment laws” inherited from the EU would not be in the top 10 priorities for “most serious businesses in the UK” and company bosses should be “unafraid” in telling the Government so.

His comments come a day after a committee of MPs began debating the Government’s Retained EU Law Bill, which opponents fear will weaken protection for workers.

Most serious businesses in the UK are not interested in scrapping the Working Time Directive and getting rid of people’s rights to paid holiday

Paul Nowak

Mr Nowak, who takes over as general secretary of the TUC in January, told a meeting organised by Labour in Communications on Wednesday that businesses had to “raise their voices”.

Recommended

He said: “Most serious businesses in the UK are not interested in scrapping the Working Time Directive and getting rid of people’s rights to paid holiday.

“There’ll be some who would love it, but most businesses, if you asked them, rank your top 10 list of things that would help your business grow and create a better environment in which your business can operate, scrapping employment laws, making it harder for workers to take strike action wouldn’t feature in the top 10.

“It features in the top 10 of people like the policy wonks in Downing Street and the people in the right-wing think tanks who manage to get themselves into special adviser positions, but I think businesses need to be saying to Government ‘leave this stuff alone’,”

The Bill, introduced by then-Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, would make it easier for the Government to repeal more than 2,000 laws derived from the EU by scrapping any that were not actively incorporated into UK law by the end of 2023.

Mr Nowak also warned that the Government would try to make it harder to strike in other sectors if its plans to ensure minimum service levels during rail strikes were successful.

He said: “Without a doubt, this is going to be the thin end of the wedge, isn’t it?

“If the Tories can get away with it in rail and parts of transport, it will be a model they will roll out to other parts of the economy.”

He added that the TUC would take the Government to court and ensure the Conservatives paid “a high political price” if the proposals became law.

Asked about the TUC’s relationship with the Labour Party, Mr Nowak said that while there would always be “tensions”, the relationship was “good”.

He said: “Finding a way for Labour and the unions to work together in a grown-up way is going to be really important.”

Referring to the row over whether Labour frontbenchers should stand on picket lines, he said: “I don’t think you want to distil the relationship between unions and the Labour Party down to whether a frontbencher turns up and has a selfie with somebody on a picket line.

Recommended

“I’ve been involved in lots of strikes. None of them have been won because a member of the shadow cabinet turned up and had their photograph taken.

“And I do think Keir (Starmer) is right in that Labour and the unions have different jobs to do.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in