CAB Payments to cut workforce by a fifth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London-based cross-border payments firm CAB Payments is to axe a fifth of its workforce in a bid to turn around recent weak trading.

It is understood that it will cut around 80 jobs as part of the plan, with the vast majority of job losses in the UK.

The company pledged to “streamline its operations” this year in order to keep a lid on costs.

As part of the increased focus on performance we are taking significant steps to re-align the cost base to our strategic growth plans; meaning we can do more with less Neeraj Kapur, CAB Payments

It comes amid a shift in strategy under new boss Neeraj Kapur, who was appointed chief executive last June, to help return the business to growth.

“As part of the increased focus on performance we are taking significant steps to re-align the cost base to our strategic growth plans; meaning we can do more with less,” the boss said.

“As a result, we will see a number of colleagues who have been part of our journey departing from our group.”

The restructuring is expected to take place in the first quarter of this year.

Bosses indicated the cuts are partly designed to counteract hires from last year designed to bring new skills in to the company and rises to staffing costs ahead of the increase in National Insurance contributions.

CAB also said it will increase its investments in AI and Automation as it cuts its overall headcount.

The company, which runs Crown Agents Bank, also revealed on Thursday that trading since October has been “negatively impacted” by the strong US dollar and political uncertainty.

It said it did not benefit from a typical seasonal uplift in the second half of 2024.

Mr Kapur added: “2024 has been an important year of strategic review despite the challenging market environment.

“We have made strong progress towards our journey of becoming a more sustainable and predictable growth business with a longer maturity profile.”