Call for next government to make ‘big decisions’ on nuclear power projects

The manifesto also pressed for the building of a fleet of Small Modular Reactors.

Alan Jones
Friday 31 May 2024 11:15
The control room at Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station (Chris Radburn/PA)
The control room at Sizewell B Nuclear Power Station (Chris Radburn/PA)

The next government is being urged to make “big decisions” on nuclear power projects to help deliver jobs and energy security.

The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) has published its manifesto, saying it was important to ensure continued momentum.

The association called for measures including pressing ahead with the planned Sizewell C power station, as well as extending the life of current power stations.

The manifesto also pressed for the building of a fleet of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) across the country and a third large-scale station at Wylfa on Anglesey in north Wales.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the NIA, said: “Big decisions on new nuclear projects are needed as a matter of urgency during the next parliament to ensure we deliver clean power for net zero, energy security and jobs for the future.

“Delivering new nuclear projects from Sizewell C and Wylfa to SMRs and nuclear fuel will bring huge investment to communities and reliable, clean energy for a very long time.

“Members of the next parliament will have some crucial decisions to take to ensure that the massive economic, environmental and energy security opportunities for the UK are realised.”

